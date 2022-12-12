SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 279.6% in November

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 279.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

SSNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.41. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

