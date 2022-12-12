Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
