SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $64.34 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $64.34 million and $29.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00238595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0617203 USD and is up 14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $24,358,112.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

