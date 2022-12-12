SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 130,622 shares.The stock last traded at $78.18 and had previously closed at $78.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.