SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.56. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,820. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.