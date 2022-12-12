Smooth Love Potion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $106.28 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $911.99 or 0.05316257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00511665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30316418 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,462,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,363,737 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars.

