Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.60. Snap One shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 28 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Snap One Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Featured Articles
