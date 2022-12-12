Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.60. Snap One shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 28 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Snap One

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Snap One by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.