SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.