SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head to Head Review

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NICE has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NICE alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.56% 11.89% 7.32% SolarWinds -131.10% 1.91% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NICE and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.92 billion 6.52 $199.22 million $3.69 53.44 SolarWinds $718.63 million 1.88 -$51.41 million ($5.86) -1.43

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NICE and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 6 0 2.75 SolarWinds 1 4 0 0 1.80

NICE presently has a consensus price target of $252.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than NICE.

Summary

NICE beats SolarWinds on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time so they can provide resolutions; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.