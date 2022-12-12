SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $11.51 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $280,326.82 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

