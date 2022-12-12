Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

