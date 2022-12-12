S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.90% of S&P Global worth $1,006,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.75 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

