Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.71. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,291. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.
About Spark New Zealand
