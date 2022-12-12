Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.71. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,291. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

