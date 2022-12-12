Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 117,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $861,812.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,186.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 265,099 shares of company stock worth $1,939,805 over the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Price Performance

Spok Dividend Announcement

SPOK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,958. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Spok in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

