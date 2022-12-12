Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 1.9 %

SPWH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,099. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.