Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Boosted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,316 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 15.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

