SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 359,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,262. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

