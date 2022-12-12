SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 359,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,262. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
SPYR Company Profile
