SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $867,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 282.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.80 and a 200-day moving average of $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

