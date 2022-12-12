SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.