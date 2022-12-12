SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
