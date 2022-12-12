Starname Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $477,125.22 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Starname has a total market cap of $477,125.22 and $2,352.14 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00511263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.66 or 0.30286891 BTC.

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars.

