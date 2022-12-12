Status Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $79.01 million and $1.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012036 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00240704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

