Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.45 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Steem has a total market cap of $72.45 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00443673 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021720 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00875168 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00107290 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00616501 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00271457 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,882,985 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
