Steem Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.35 million and $6.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,004.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00440469 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021888 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00884276 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00107651 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00620538 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00267769 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,849,803 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
