Stephens Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $280.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.46. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

