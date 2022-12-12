Stephens Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $32.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.69. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $44.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NCR by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

