Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 1,393,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.64. Hayward has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hayward by 59.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hayward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

