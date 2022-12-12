Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3,662.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 298,661 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 60,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,112. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

