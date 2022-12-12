Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $34.04 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.68. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

