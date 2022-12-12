Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 18,904 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,179,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,283 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 33,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. 30,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
