Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,434. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

