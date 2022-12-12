StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

