StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,199,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,961,000 after purchasing an additional 427,750 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

