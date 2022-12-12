StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

GROW opened at $2.90 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

