Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 202.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,087,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,021,000 after buying an additional 186,246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,309,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 193,105 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 486.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

