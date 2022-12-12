Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $209.61 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.09.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

