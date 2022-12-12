Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 477.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

