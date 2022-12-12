Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 35,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.65 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

