Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

