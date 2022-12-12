Streakk (STKK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,986.18

Streakk (STKK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $155.13 or 0.00911279 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $203,986.18 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 169.61544629 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $269,019.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

