Substratum Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $244,479.94 and $18.44 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00239728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072608 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

