Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 636,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade Trading Up 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 6,691,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,425,438. Sugarmade has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants.

