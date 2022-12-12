Summit Global Investments Has $16.51 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

