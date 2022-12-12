Summit Global Investments Sells 11,727 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $114.65 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

