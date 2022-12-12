Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.50 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 29.06

Analyst Ratings

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 907 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.43%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 10.76% -59.67% 2.96%

Risk and Volatility

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition peers beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

