Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.80. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2,014 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.