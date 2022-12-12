Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.86.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.