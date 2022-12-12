Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $36.00 on Monday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 320.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

