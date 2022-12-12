Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $2.91 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,965,850,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,547,118,726 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

