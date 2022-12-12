Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Hits $2.58 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $46.11 million and $2.58 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,969,354,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550,966,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

