Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SNDX traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 52,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.43 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

